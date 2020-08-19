Route 12 down to one lane after overpass struck

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A small stretch of Route 12 just outside of Watertown is down to one lane until Monday, after something struck the Interstate 81 overpass.
Standing under the overpass Wednesday afternoon, you could see divots where something hit the bridge repeatedly.
Officials believe a truck may have been towing something, and all of it didn’t quite fit under the overpass. Police have located the truck, according to officials.
(The Watertown Times reported Wednesday a vehicle towing an excavator caused the damage.)
The overpass is safe, according to the state Department of Transportation, but one lane of the area under it is closed until Monday for inspection and repairs. Temporary traffic signals are in place.
