St. Lawrence County reports one new COVID case

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - After two days with no active cases of COVID-19, St. Lawrence County reported Wednesday it has one new case of the virus.
That brings to 262 the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began.
The county reports 257 people have recovered from the virus, while four people died.
A total of 34,217 tests have been given in the county.
County health officials remind the ‘New York On PAUSE’ order continues until September 11..
In the north country, it requires postponement, cancellation, or restriction of all non-essential gatherings of more than fifty (50) individuals, and gatherings occurring indoors must not exceed 50 percent of maximum capacity.
Social distancing, face covering, and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health must be practiced.
If you are aware of any gatherings greater than 50 people or any businesses or entities operating in violation of the state’s regional phased reopening plan call 1-833-789-0470 or go to: https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask to file a complaint.
