State police seek info on theft suspect

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Someone allegedly stole a power tool from a Potsdam lumber store and state police are asking for help finding the suspect.
Troopers say that a man walked into Triple-A Lumber on State Route 56 in the town of Potsdam around 2:20 p.m. on August 10.
Police say he walked out with a Milwaukee 18M fuel impact drill valued at $459.
Troopers say the suspect left the store, got into a white Chevrolet Equinox, and drove toward the village of Potsdam.
The man is described as being around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 250 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a light-colored ball cap, and a black mask.
Anyone with information can contact Trooper Joshua Foster at 518-873-2776.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.