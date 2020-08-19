State police seek info on theft suspect

State police seek info on theft suspect
By 7 News Staff | August 19, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 12:39 PM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Someone allegedly stole a power tool from a Potsdam lumber store and state police are asking for help finding the suspect.

Troopers say that a man walked into Triple-A Lumber on State Route 56 in the town of Potsdam around 2:20 p.m. on August 10.

Police say he walked out with a Milwaukee 18M fuel impact drill valued at $459.

Troopers say the suspect left the store, got into a white Chevrolet Equinox, and drove toward the village of Potsdam.

The man is described as being around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 250 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a light-colored ball cap, and a black mask.

Anyone with information can contact Trooper Joshua Foster at 518-873-2776.

