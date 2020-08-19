Virginia D. “Ginny” Durant, 76, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Virginia D. “Ginny” Durant, 76, of1042 Alexandria St., Carthage died Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse where she has been a patient for two weeks.
Ginny was born on September 1, 1943 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Marjorie (Greenfield) Clemons. She attended Carthage schools. She married Daniel E. Durant Sr. on August 24, 1963 in Carthage. In a few days they would have celebrated their 57-wedding anniversary. For many years she oversaw the maintenance of the United Community Church in Carthage.
Ginny was a member of the United Community Church, the Red Hats Society and she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Daniel E. Durant Sr., two daughters: Stephanie (Jeffrey) Keil of Macedonia, OH and Kendra Durant of Wellfort, SC, two sons: Daniel Durant Jr. and Gregory Durant, both of Carthage, 7 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren, three sisters: Rebecca Crovitz of Carthage, Audrey Green of Evans Mills and Marsha Kimura of TX, three brothers: Donald and John Clemons, both of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Gerald Clemons of Martinsburg, WV and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Pyeatt and three brothers, Murlin, Richard and Stewart Clemons.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22 at the United Community Church, Carthage with Rev. Kelly Sprinkle officiating. Friends may call from 10-11am on Saturday at the Church. Masks, contact tracing and social distancing will be mandatory. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to United Community Church, 112 N. School St., Carthage or to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.