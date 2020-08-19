Virginia D. “Ginny” Durant, 76, of Carthage

She is survived by her husband: Daniel E. Durant Sr., two daughters: Stephanie (Jeffrey) Keil of Macedonia, OH and Kendra Durant of Wellfort, SC, two sons: Daniel Durant Jr. and Gregory Durant, both of Carthage, 7 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren, three sisters: Rebecca Crovitz of Carthage, Audrey Green of Evans Mills and Marsha Kimura of TX, three brothers: Donald and John Clemons, both of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Gerald Clemons of Martinsburg, WV and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Pyeatt and three brothers, Murlin, Richard and Stewart Clemons.