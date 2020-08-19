Watertown police probe ‘shots fired’ incident downtown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police were on the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident downtown Wednesday evening.
It happened at the Top Of The Square plaza parking lot, across from the Jefferson County Courthouse.
A member of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force said the shot happened as a result of a drug suspect being chased by police.
At one point, officers noticed the suspect had a gun and ordered him to put it down.
When the suspect either dropped or tossed the gun, it discharged, the Task Force member said.
“We heard the gunshot,” said Victoria Moreland, a witness. “And the guy was screaming ‘Get on the ground!’”
No one was hurt. The incident happened about 6 PM.
The Drug Task Force member said more information would be released Thursday.
