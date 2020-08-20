Barbara D. Hanrahan-White, 92, of Watertown

She was a progressive feminist who was always a few steps ahead of her time. Barbara became the principal of Sherman School in 1967, at a time when very few women were appointed to administrative roles. At one point, she was running two additional schools, Massey Street and Meade Street schools. That didn’t stop her from knowing the name of every child and parent. When she transferred to the H. T. Wiley School in 1979, she took charge of even more students. Somehow she still managed to learn all of their names. When Barbara turned 90, the impact she had on her students and teachers over the years was evident in the piles of birthday cards and letters she received.