STONE MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cecelia M. “Cece” LaClair, 67, of Stone Mills passed away Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Cece was born in Watertown on September 12, 1952, daughter of James and Marion Casse Drake. She was a graduate of Indian River High School and had attended JCC.
On June 22, 2002 she married Ernest P. LaClair at his home in Stone Mills. Two previous marriages ended in divorce.
Cece started her career in health care by being a housekeeper and cleaner at Mercy Hospital. She then became a Nurse's Aide, working at Mercy Hospital until it closed and then at Samaritan Summit Village. She had attended St. Patrick's Church, Watertown. Cece enjoyed gardening, cooking, and watching her hummingbirds, but her grandchildren were her life. She also enjoyed visiting every craft fair that was held in the north country.
Along with her husband, Ernie, Cece is survived by her mother, Marion Maloy, Leesburg, FL; four children, Loyd "Lonny" Barker and wife Kimberly, OK, Melissa "Missy" Carr and husband David, Adams Center, and Joseph Aex and Paul Aex, both of Stone Mills; three stepdaughters, Kari LaClair, Watertown, Amanda LaClair, Raleigh, NC, and Deanna Felice and husband Jeremy, Adams Center; sixteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren with one on the way; two brothers, Joseph Drake and wife Brenda, Philadelphia, NY and Timothy Maloy and wife Ann Wrightson, NY, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father James Drake; stepfather Walter Maloy; stepson Jason T. LaClair; and sister Margaret "Peggy" Skinner.
Calling hours at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton will be at her family's convenience. A public mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Clayton on Monday, August 24, at 11 AM with Fr. Arthur J. LaBaff, pastor, presiding. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Evans Mills.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cece’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
