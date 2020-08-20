Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to edge downward

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were 518 people hospitalized in New York for COVID-19 Wednesday, the lowest number since near the beginning of the crisis.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a release Thursday that hospitalizations are at their lowest point since March 18.
He also said the number of people in intensive care matches the previous low of 120, the lowest since March 16. Sixty-two people were on ventilators.
And Wednesday marked the 13th straight day the state had an infection rate under 1 percent. Roughly 81,000 people were tested, .74 percent of whom were positive.
The north country, according to state figures, was an unusually high 1.2 percent. The region is normally at half a percent or below.
Five people in New York died from the illness, bringing the statewide total to 25,275.
A total of 427,403 people has tested positive since the state began testing in March.
