Cuomo: earlier mask mandate could have made a difference

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The governor says New York could have seen a “dramatic difference” as it fought the coronavirus this spring if he had required New Yorkers to wear masks earlier.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo used a Wednesday appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states.
It’s a rare admission for a governor who’s said he doesn’t want to play “the blame game” but often criticizes the federal government when asked whether his administration made any mistakes in its response to a little-known virus that has roiled the state.
Cuomo has repeatedly said New York was the first state with a mask mandate.
The state began mandating wearing masks in public on April 17. The CDC started recommended using masks on April 3.
Before that, the CDC did not recommend wearing face coverings.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.