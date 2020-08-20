Dawn C. Boice, 81, of Massena

As a young woman, she worked for a time at Norfolk Paper Mill and the B&D Pharmacy. After her marriage, she devoted her life to raising her family. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, playing bingo and her computer. She loved spending time with her family and best friends, Barb Cappione and Jackie Holmes. In recent years, she became an avid fan of Massena Red Raider and Potsdam Bears Hockey Team – following her grandson, Tyler.