Edward T. Brown, 68, of Oswego

He was born on September 19, 1951 in Niagara Falls, NY, son of William D. and Mary Cassidy Brown. He graduated from Archbishop High School in Warminster. PA in 1970. Following school he entered the US Coast Guard in 1973 and was honorably discharged on September 30, 1997 as a Chief Boatswains Mate. He received seven Coast Guard Good Conduct Awards, Coast Guard Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Bicentennial Unit Commendation Ribbon, Meritorious Team Commendation Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Medal, Special Operation Service Ribbon, Navy-Marine Corps Oversees Ribbon and Secretary’s Outstanding Unit Award.