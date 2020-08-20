OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward T. Brown, 68, of Oswego, passed away August 15, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
He was born on September 19, 1951 in Niagara Falls, NY, son of William D. and Mary Cassidy Brown. He graduated from Archbishop High School in Warminster. PA in 1970. Following school he entered the US Coast Guard in 1973 and was honorably discharged on September 30, 1997 as a Chief Boatswains Mate. He received seven Coast Guard Good Conduct Awards, Coast Guard Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Bicentennial Unit Commendation Ribbon, Meritorious Team Commendation Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Medal, Special Operation Service Ribbon, Navy-Marine Corps Oversees Ribbon and Secretary’s Outstanding Unit Award.
Upon his retirement from the US Coast Guard he worked for Lowe’s for many years, retiring in 2018. Edward’s true love and passion in life was hunting, fishing and golfing.
Among his survivors are his daughter, Kerry E. Brown, Augusta, ME, a son and daughter in law, Nathaniel T. ( Nicole) Brown, Vassalboro, ME, his five siblings, Margaret “Sue” (John) Zimmerman, FL, William D. (Maryann) Brown Jr., Warminster, PA, Richard Brown, Bradenton, FL, Sandra Brown, Holland, PA, Kathryn (David) Mershon, Newtown, PA, a nephew David Mershon, and a niece Amanda Sokol.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Edward’s wish to be cremated. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
