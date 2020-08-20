Former Sears store in Massena could become home to data center

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A data center could be coming to a former Massena department store.
A company called Tareo Capital Management wants to build a data center where Sears used to be in the west end of the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
The company invests in blockchain technologies that are used to mine for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
The county has given contingent approval.
"I think it would be good news for the mall, St. Lawrence Centre," Massena town supervisor Steven O'Shaughnessy said. "I think it would be good news for the town of Massena."
O'Shaughnessy says he hopes the data center will employ electricians and people to repair computers.
The mall had no comment.
