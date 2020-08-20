Governor extends evictions moratorium

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures related to the coronavirus for commercial properties.
The moratorium was set to expire on August 20. An executive order signed by the governor Thursday extends it to September 20.
According to the order, commercial tenants cannot be evicted if they can’t pay rent because of hardships related to the pandemic.
The moratorium also prevents foreclosures on commercial property and prevents landlords from charging tenants late fees.
