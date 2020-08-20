Governor signs legislation to expand absentee voting due to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. - New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of the coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday.
Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks.
The legislation allows voters to request an absentee ballot earlier than past years, expands the criteria for requesting one, and sets when absentee ballots will be accepted.
Absentee ballots will be counted if they’re postmarked on or before the November 3 Election Day and arrive by November 10. Ballots without postmarks will be counted if they’re received by the day after the election.
The governor allowed voters in the June primary to vote by absentee ballots due to fears of spreading the virus at polling sites.
Election officials warn of an even bigger flood of mail-in votes in November than the June primary, which delayed some results for six weeks.
