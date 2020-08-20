Help out Habitat with a good, gently used donation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is looking for donations to help with its programs.
Items in good condition such as appliances, furniture, and hardware are all on their wish list.
Those items will then be cleaned up and sold at the Restore.
Manager Matt Miller says that money then goes to helping those in need.
“Donations are 100 percent important to us,” he said. “Our funds go to our programs to build houses and refurbish them and to bring it up to code.”
People can drop those items off Saturday at Watertown’s A New Way Assembly of God Church on Haley Street from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m.
