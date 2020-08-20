Mosquito spraying around Perch Lake set to begin Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County Public Health will begin aerial spraying for mosquitoes in the Perch Lake area on Friday.
It’s an effort to reduce the mosquito populations carrying the potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus.
Several horses in the region either tested positive for the virus in recent weeks or have died with similar symptoms.
The spraying will happen at dusk on Friday, August 21. Spraying will continue at dusk the next day if it’s needed.
Information about the product being used and a map of where it will be sprayed can be found at jcphs.org.
