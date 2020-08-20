Mostly sunny, 75 & pleasant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday should be another pleasant day, but it will get more humid for the next several days.
The day was off to a refreshing start. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb to around 75 by afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.
It won’t get as cool overnight as last night. Lows will be around 60.
It will become more humid starting Friday and into next week. Highs will be in the low 80s through Tuesday.
That humidity will give us a chance of an afternoon shower each day.
It will be mostly sunny on Friday, partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.
