Mrs. Cynthia (Davidson) Jeffries, 79, of Russell

Cynthia was born March 10, 1941 in Rochdale, England; a daughter to the late James Davidson and Lillian (Kenworthy) Davidson. She graduated from Northern High School in Rochdale. Cynthia has lived many places over the course of her life, places such as Scotland, Ireland, France and Canada. Cynthia spent 17 years in Idaho with her husband Lochland, whom predeceased her in January of 2016. She and Lochland settled in Russell in 1994, following his retirement.