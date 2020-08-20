RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Cynthia (Davidson) Jeffries, 79, of Russell died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, where she was in care of friends and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.
Cynthia was born March 10, 1941 in Rochdale, England; a daughter to the late James Davidson and Lillian (Kenworthy) Davidson. She graduated from Northern High School in Rochdale. Cynthia has lived many places over the course of her life, places such as Scotland, Ireland, France and Canada. Cynthia spent 17 years in Idaho with her husband Lochland, whom predeceased her in January of 2016. She and Lochland settled in Russell in 1994, following his retirement.
Cynthia was a lady of many talents, and held many jobs over her lifetime. Most notably, she had her own business selling and repairing electronic knitting machines. She was a member of the Colton AMVETS Post 262; those wishing may make memorial donations to the post in her name to 5082 State Highway 56, Colton, New York 13625.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements for Mrs. Cynthia Jeffries are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
