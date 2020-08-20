No new COVID-19 cases reported in 3 counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are no new COVID-19 cases to report in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, or Lewis counties.
St. Lawrence County officials say their total stands at 262, 257 of whom have been released from isolation. One case is active and no one is hospitalized because of the virus.
In Jefferson County, the number of positive tests remains at 225, 215 of which have recovered. No one is hospitalized.
Lewis County officials reported earlier today that they had no new cases.
