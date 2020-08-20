Operation Homefront helps military families with schools supplies

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hundreds of kids from military families were strapping on brand-new backpacks, thanks to Operation Homefront.
The national nonprofit set up a drive-through backpack distribution in Black River Thursday.
Volunteers distributed 250 backpacks filled with school supplies.
The backpacks are courtesy of Nike and the supplies were donated by The Dollar Tree.
“Our military families need this crucial back-to-school support regardless of the environment we’re sending them back into,” said Operation Homefront senior director Peter Stinson. “This is just one other way we can help our military families help us.”
Operation Homefront has donated more than 400,000 backpacks to military families since 2008.
The group estimates that has saved around $50 million in back-to-school expenses for military moms and dads.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.