Proud parents watch son in Stanley Cup playoffs

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zach Bogosian's parents are keeping a close eye on the talented hockey player.
It was hockey night at the Bogosian house in Massena as Ike and Vicky watched son Zach play defense for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
For the first time in his 12-year NHL career, he's in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
“Well, he’s extremely excited,” Ike said. “It’s been a long wait for him and I know he’s extremely happy where he’s landed in Tampa.”
Ike Bogosian is certainly proud of Zach's accomplishments in the NHL.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into it, along with being banged up here and there, you go through ups and downs and we’re extremely happy and proud of what he’s done and what he continues to do.”
Zach is not the only sibling to do well in his life. Ike is also proud of his other two sons.
“My older son, Ike, and he runs a nursing home and then my middle son, Aaron, who played at St. Lawrence and some pro hockey,” he said. “We’re awfully blessed in our household, that’s for sure.”
Ike knows what it takes to be successful in sports. He played defensive back at Syracuse around 1980 and was co-captain along with Joe Morris his senior year.
Despite Zach being in the bubble in Toronto, Ike keeps in touch with his son.
“If we don’t talk, we text. I hear from him quite a bit, my wife and I quite a bit, actually.”
Ike and Vicki Bogosian are hoping this scene is repeated all the way to a Stanley Cup championship.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.