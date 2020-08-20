OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Serena (Sally) R. Cross, age 91, of Ogdensburg, NY, formally of Mohawk, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at RiverLedge Nursing Home after a long illness with Alzheimer’s Disease. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Sally is survived by her children, Rosemary Demers and her husband, Kim, of Ogdensburg, NY, Carol Cross of El Paso, TX , Barbara Krauz and her husband, Stephen of Ogdensburg, NY and Elizabeth McElwain and her husband, David, of Pepperell, MA; six grandchildren, Jason Demers, Shannon Demers, Barbara McElwain, James McElwain, Erich Krauz and Serena Krauz; nine great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her siblings, Joan Laubenstein, Paul LaBarbera and Vincent Scroi. Sally was born on January 21, 1929, in the village of Frankfort, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Rose Catalina LaBarbera. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1947. Sally married Robert Malcolm Cross on June 28, 1952, at St. Mary’s Church in Frankfort, NY. He predeceased her on March 18, 1996. Sally worked at the GE Plant and at Duofold in Mohawk, NY as a sewing machine operator. Sally enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles, sewing, and was an excellent cook. Donations may be made in Serena’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and United Helpers, 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.