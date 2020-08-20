Shirley M. Parkinson, 81, of Calcium

August 20, 2020

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley M. Parkinson, 81, longtime resident in Calcium, widow of Charles J. Parkinson, passed away Wednesday, August 20th, 2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she was a resident.  

Calling hours are Sunday August 23rd from 2 pm - 5 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.  The funeral will be Monday August 24th at a time to be determined at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery.

Check back for a complete obituary.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

