State Fair butter sculpture goes online
The New York State Fair was cancelled this year, but the butter sculpture is finding new life online. (Source: American Dairy Association North East)
By 7 News Staff | August 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:29 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The coronavirus may have melted down the New York State Fair this year, but the butter sculpture is proving it can stand the heat.

The 800-pound sculpture will be unveiled during a live stream on the American Dairy Association North East’s (ADANE) Facebook page.

The unveiling will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

In a release, Copenhagen dairy farmer Lynn Murray of Murcrest Farms said, “most people are looking for some normalcy during this time of uncertainty, so we are happy to announce that there will be a butter sculpture this year.” 

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have created every butter sculpture at the State Fair since 2003, will construct this year’s sculpture in roughly 10 days.

Even though the sculpture will be virtual, people can still participate in a #VirtuallyButterTogether Instagram contest, create their own butter sculpture, and experience a “Virtual State Fair” via the ADANE’s Facebook page.

