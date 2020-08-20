Tour boat runs aground near Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Uncle Sam’s tour boat went aground in the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay early Thursday afternoon.
Crews from the Coast Guard, state police, and Alexandria Bay rescue squad have boats in the water responding to the scene somewhere near Deer Island.
Jefferson County Emergency Management director Joe Plummer says none of the roughly 130 people aboard were injured.
He said another Uncle Sam’s boat was returning them to shore.
People who were on the tour tell 7 News that they could feel the boat hit something and that they heard a scraping noise.
They say Uncle Sam’s staff told them to put on life jackets and to not be alarmed.
7 News reporter Katie Benoit is on the scene and says efforts are underway to tow the boat back to shore.
She and the people we talked to from the tour say they could smell a strong fuel smell. Some passengers were reportedly getting headaches from the smell.
Shane Sanford has a boat at nearby Wagoner’s Marina in Alexandria Bay. He told 7 News shortly after it happened that he saw an Uncle Sam’s tour boat stop along its regular route and then not move.
