Carol A. Brayton, age 74, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol A. Brayton, age 74, of 153 Hailesboro Street, Gouverneur, died at home on August 21, 2020 under the care of her loving family and hospice.
Mrs. Brayton was employed with the New York State Department of Correctional Services, retiring June 30, 2007 as a Calculation Clerk II.
Born February 5, 1946 in Gouverneur, daughter of Wilson F. and Theresa E. (Brunet) Perrin. She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 1964.
She married Robert G. Brayton on November 10, 1979 at the First United Methodist Church, Gouverneur with Rev. Stanley Brown officiating. On November 10, 1984 they had their marriage blessed at St. James Catholic Church, Gouverneur. Two previous marriages ended in divorce. She enjoyed reading and her pet cats.
Surviving besides her husband are her son, Michael D. Baxter, step-son, Robert C. Brayton, brothers Ronnie L. and Sally and Jerry, and sisters, Jean and Leon Thompson, Deanna Perrin, and Elizabeth Babcock. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Irene Perrin, LouAnn Law, and Iris Brayton, brothers-in-law, Lloyd Brayton and Raymond Brayton, a grandson, two step-grandsons, nieces and nephews.
Her parents, a sister, Faye E. Baxter, a brother, Wilson Roger Perrin, a brother-in-law, Robert Babcock, a niece, Ann Marie Babcock, brother-in-law, Thomas Baxter, mother-in-law, Grace Brayton and father-in-law, Lyle Brayton died before her.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
In place of flowers, donations may be made to the Msgr. Gerald Service Trust Fund, in care of St. James Catholic Church, 164 East Main Street, Gouverneur NY 13642 or a charity of one’s choice.
