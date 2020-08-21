COVID-19 means a venue change for a Christmas Classic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown Christmas Classic is expected to go on despite COVID-19.
There are still plans for an in-person Festival of Trees this year, but Organizing Committee Member Steve Rowell says it’s going to look a little different.
The event will be set in the old Convergys call center building, instead of the Dulles State Office Building.
Rowell says the space will let people walk around and see the trees while staying socially distanced.
“In a year like this, you can’t cancel Christmas,” Rowell said. “This year, we would like everybody to come out, remember the holidays, and remember all those who have helped them throughout the year get to Christmas.”
Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for the YMCA and Samaritan Medical Center.
Meanwhile, the annual Sugarplum Ball has been canceled due to COVID-19, but Rowell says organizers are planning for the Festival of Trees Friday Night Gala to be held online.
