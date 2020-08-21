Crisis calls on the rise in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 has caused crisis calls to increase in Lewis County.
That's according to Patricia Fralick, the county's director of Community Services.
It's one thing she shared with Representative Elise Stefanik in a conference call Wednesday, giving the congresswoman an update on how the pandemic has affected the mental health of some in the north country.
She says Lewis County saw a more-than-20-percent increase in crisis calls from March to June compared to last year.
Fralick says people struggling with mental health issues shouldn't hesitate to reach out.
“You’re not alone, that there are many ways for you to reach out to get confidential help from caring people that are just there to help you,” she said. “And that there’s no shame, there’s no stigma.”
A list of mental health resources in Lewis County can be found on the Community Services website.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.