Data center project at St. Lawrence Centre Mall moves forward

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Plans are taking shape to house a data center in what used to be the Sears department store at St. Lawrence Centre Mall.
New York, NY company Tareo Capital Management is planning the data center. In a press release, Tareo and St. Lawrence Centre Mall officials say they are in the final stages of development for the data center’s installation.
Tareo invests in blockchain technologies that are used to mine for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. The press release indicates the company’s CEO grew up in the North Country and wants to reinvest in the community.
Read the press release below:
