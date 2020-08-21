Fire damages Town of Wilna home

TOWN OF WILNA, N.Y. (WWNY) - At least ten emergency crews responded to a fire at 25267 Loop Rd. Friday morning.
Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper tells 7 News heavy smoke and flames were visible when he arrived on scene.
Draper says it appeared as though the fire was mostly concentrated in a bedroom, however flames had made their way into the attic.
No one was home when the fire started. Officials believe two adults and as many as seven children live there. They’ll be assisted by the Red Cross.
Officials reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews from Natural Bridge, Carthage, West Carthage, Deferiet, Great Bend, Felts Mills, Black River, Fort Drum, Rutland, and Copenhagen were on scene.
