Hospice of Jefferson County receives top honors

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to taking care of patients, Hospice of Jefferson County is at the top of its class.
It’s been named number one for hospice quality care in all of New York.
The ranking comes from the non-profit Hospice and Palliative Care Association of New York State.
“It kind of hyped us up a little bit to realize that the families do really notice how much work we put in and how caring we are,” said Jennifer Bell, a LPN at the hospice residence.
Hospice of Jefferson County marked the distinction with a celebration at its Watertown facility Friday.
Hospice Director of Patient Care Andrea Paratore said, “We’re all called to do our hospice care, whether it’s our nurses and our social workers, or our frontline staff. But this just kind of puts the exclamation point on it.”
This top ranking is based on performance and family perception of Hospice of Jefferson County.
