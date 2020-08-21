Jefferson County will spray for EEE Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County is taking preventative measures to curb the spread of a rare but deadly mosquito-born disease.
Saturday night around dusk, people near Perch Lake may notice a plane overhead. It will be spraying pesticides over certain areas. Spraying was supposed to begin Friday night, but was postponed due to weather.
This is in response to the discovery of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a number of horses in Jefferson County. The horses were euthanized.
It happens rarely, but humans can catch EEE as well, and it is very often deadly.
Officials say they want people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. You can find several ways to ward off the pests on the Jefferson County Public Health website.
As for the pesticide spraying, officials say the plane will avoid homes, some crops, and open water. It will target mostly swampy areas.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.