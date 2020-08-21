Man hospitalized following Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown house fire led to one man being airlifted to Upstate Burn Center in Syracuse.
It started in the kitchen at 818 Academy Street.
That's according to city fire Battalion Chief Chris Hayman.
He says the person injured is an adult male, who suffered multiple burns.
As for the fire itself, Hayman says crews knocked it out in around five minutes and damage was confined to the kitchen.
While it appears only smoke was visible from the outside, Hayman says there were flames inside to fight.
“We had moderate fire condition in the kitchen itself,” he said. “Engine two made a quick hit on it and kept it to the kitchen area.”
Hayman says the building houses a single family. It’s not known if they were able to stay in the home.
Hayman says the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
Officials say the house is owned by Timothy Phillis and occupied by Brian Phillips.
The name of the burn victim was not released.
