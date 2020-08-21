Morristown Gateway Museum Presents Free Virtual Concert

Ruch is a full-time performer and researcher of historical and traditional music whose work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries, and on stages across North America and the U.K. He finds his song material in dusty archives, obscure songbooks, diaries, old field recordings, scholarly journals and sometimes from his own children. He brings these gems to life with great skill on banjo, guitar, mandolin, octave mandolin, bones, spoons, washboard and jaw harp.