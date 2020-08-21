Morristown Gateway Museum Presents Free Virtual Concert

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Dave Ruch virtual concert Tuesday (August 25) sponsored by Morristown Gateway Museum
The traditional music of the North Country will be the feature of a virtual concert Tuesday evening at 7 on the Morristown Gateway Museum’s Facebook page.
Dave Ruch, a teacher/performer, will present Ballads, Bunkhouses, Fiddles and Flings.
Ruch is a full-time performer and researcher of historical and traditional music whose work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries, and on stages across North America and the U.K. He finds his song material in dusty archives, obscure songbooks, diaries, old field recordings, scholarly journals and sometimes from his own children. He brings these gems to life with great skill on banjo, guitar, mandolin, octave mandolin, bones, spoons, washboard and jaw harp.
In normal years, the Morristown Gateway Museum sponsors live concerts every Monday night during the summer. This year’s series was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic which also meant the Museum has been closed. The organization’s only facility that is open normally is the trail system at the Red Barn Preserve a quarter of a mile from downtown Morristown on River Road East toward Jaques Cartier State Park.
