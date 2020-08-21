2 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, none in St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Friday, officials in Jefferson County reported two new positive cases of novel coronavirus. That bring the total number to 277 over the course of the pandemic, with 215 listed as “recovered.”
No one in Jefferson County is hospitalized with COVID-19. The county has now administered 15,494 coronavirus tests.
Meanwhile, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence County Friday. Officials report one active case there, and no hospitalizations.
To date, St. Lawrence County has administered 36,270 coronavirus tests.
