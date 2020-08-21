Public Health officials issue overdose warning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County Public Health officials have issued a warning about drug use and overdoses -- the second such warning this summer.
Officials said in a release Friday morning that the county had at least four drug overdoses in the previous 24 hours.
They caution people that no drug is safe and could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.
Public Health reports there have been 179 drug overdoses so far this year. Twenty-one resulted in death.
Heroin and fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs, but other drugs or combinations of drugs could also be to blame, officials say.
Suspected overdoses had been climbing steadily since March, when 22 were reported.
There were 27 in April, 32 in May, and 35 in June. That’s when Public Health issued a warning. After that, there were 21 in July and eight so far in August.
Half of those in August were the four reported in the past day.
