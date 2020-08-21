Reported ATV rollover into creek in Theresa Friday evening

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was an apparent ATV rollover accident Friday night in the Town of Theresa.
Around 7:30 PM, responders got reports that an ATV rolled over into a creek that parallels County Route 136, also known as Douglas Crossing Road.
There is an ATV trail in the area. It is unknown if the ATV was travelling that trail leading up to the crash.
Our reporter on scene watched as paramedics raced over.
Arriving on scene was New York State Police, Thousand Islands Rescue, Theresa Fire Department, and Philadelphia Fire Department. Fort Drum Rescue and Evans Mills Fire Department were also called to the scene.
An ambulance could be seen making it’s way through backyards and fields to the site of the accident.
One of the responders on scene told 7 News they could not provide any information to us at this time.
We will update our information as soon as it becomes available to us.
