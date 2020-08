CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rev. Calvin F. Zimmer, Sr., 97, formerly of Canton, NY died peacefully in Rome, NY on Friday, August 21, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and an obituary will appear as soon as available. Among his survivors are his children, David (Ann) Zimmer of Canton, NY, Gail (Dennis) Sexton of Rome, NY and Paul Zimmer of Lynchburg, VA. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.