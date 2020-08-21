Schumer plans bills to undo ‘crippling changes’ at USPS

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) was in Ogdensburg Friday morning to reveal legislation to undo what he calls “crippling changes” to the U.S. Postal Service.
Schumer was outside the Ogdensburg Post Office alongside local advocates and officials from the National Association of Letter Carriers and American Postal Workers Union.
The legislation would undo changes at USPS that has already slowed mail service and would make sure mail-in ballots are treated as first-class priority mail.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has implemented what he says are cost-cutting measures at USPS, including removing mail sorting machines from postal centers, removing mail collection boxes in some areas, and not allowing employees to work overtime.
Postal workers and others have claimed that DeJoy, a Trump supporter and contributor, is trying to undermine the election as many Americans will rely on mail-in ballots to cast their votes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many people also rely on the postal service for medication deliveries, paychecks, and Veterans Administration benefits.
Schumer says that the changes at USPS could jeopardize the north country’s more-than-1,200 postal jobs.
