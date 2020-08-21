State records nearly 100,000 coronavirus tests in one day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York is setting new records in the battle against COVID-19.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo reports that there were nearly 99,000 tests for the coronavirus Thursday, beating an earlier record of nearly 89,000 set last week.
Of those tested, .72 percent were positive, the 14th straight day the rate has been below 1 percent. The north country’s rate was reported at .2 percent.
The governor also says the number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 was 490, the first time it’s dropped below 500 since early in the crisis.
The number of people in intensive care dropped to 119, the lowest it’s been since March 15.
Three people died from the disease. They were in Clinton, Niagara, and Rockland counties.
To date, 25,278 people in the state died from COVID-19.
