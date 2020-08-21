Stefanik to speak at Republican convention

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been tapped to be a featured speaker at next week’s Republican National Convention.
Speaking during a primetime slot, Stefanik is expected compare the records of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who formally got his party’s nod this week to be the Democratic presidential candidate.
Trump is expected to be officially named the Republican Party’s candidate next week as he seeks a second term.
The New York Post reports that Stefanik will speak during the virtual convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.
Both Republicans and Democrats decided to forego in-person conventions this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Democrats wrapped up their four-day convention on Thursday.
In her first two terms in office, the north country congresswoman was often critical of Trump, but became a staunch defender during his impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives last year.
Stefanik was named in January to be honorary chair of Trump’s reelection campaign in New York state.
She was also named co-chair of Trump’s informal impeachment defense team earlier this year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.