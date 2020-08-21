Warm & humid with spotty showers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re returning to some humid weather.
It won’t be overly oppressive, though. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and there’s a 50 percent chance of on-and-off rain.
Highs will be close to 80 degrees
It will be mainly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
It will be 85 and mostly sunny on Sunday. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain.
It will be around 80 on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain each day. It will be mostly sunny on Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days.
