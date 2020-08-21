10-year-old Madrid boy honored, saves friend from drowning

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Madrid boy is being praised after a heroic act that saved his friend’s life.
On August 1st, 10-year-old Garth Allen’s friend Stewart Forney was in a pool when he began seizing and drowning.
Garth saw what was happening and jumped into action.
“I dove in and pulled him out of the water,” said Garth.
Garth says Stewart was underwater for a minute.
After Garth pulled Stewart out of the water, Stewart was taken to a Burlington hospital to recover.
Now, Garth is being honored by the sheriff’s department for his bravery and quick-thinking.
Thank you to Sarah Allen for sending the photos and video seen above and for sharing the boys’ story.
