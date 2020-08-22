Craig A. McWilliams, 56, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Craig A. McWilliams, age 56, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:30AM at Frary Funeral Homes with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in Stone Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 7:00PM on August 25, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. McWilliams passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home.
Craig is survived by his mother, Evelyn, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Joseph McWilliams of Binghamton, NY, James McWilliams and his wife, Carolyn, of Downingtown, PA, Melissa Hough and her husband, Richard, of Waddington and Amber Farrand and her companion, Josh Harper, of Ogdensburg, NY; nieces and nephews, Josh Hough, Makenzie Briere, Hailee and Trent Farrand, Kelsey, Michelle, and Shannon McWilliams; and several cousins.
Craig was born on September 5, 1963, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Kenneth and Evelyn Ghize McWilliams. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1982. Craig first worked for the Ogdensburg City School District in the AV Department before going into Corrections. He started his career in corrections at Green Haven Correctional Facility before transferring to Barre Hill and later Riverview Correctional Facility.
Craig loved all of his pets and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in Craig’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
