Craig A. McWilliams, 56, of Ogdensburg

Craig was born on September 5, 1963, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Kenneth and Evelyn Ghize McWilliams. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1982. Craig first worked for the Ogdensburg City School District in the AV Department before going into Corrections. He started his career in corrections at Green Haven Correctional Facility before transferring to Barre Hill and later Riverview Correctional Facility.