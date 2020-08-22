Harley J. McConnell, 84, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harley J. McConnell, 84, longtime Theresa resident died Friday evening on his farm as a result of a medical problem.
Born July 20, 1936 in Natural Bridge, he was the son of Norma and Dorothy Tousley McConnell. He was educated at Theresa High School.
Mr. McConnell worked with his father at North Counties in Philadelphia before entering the US Air Force in 1955. He served in England before his discharge in November 1958. Upon his return to Theresa he became employed with Jacob Quencer Lumber & Coal, Redwood until the early 1960′s when he purchased the family farm on Countryman Road, Theresa. During this time, he also worked for Hoover Lumber in Theresa. Mr. McConnell moved to County Route 136 in the mid 1970′s where he worked his dairy farm, which is still in operation today. He retired from farming in 2019.
He married Sandra Conger of Theresa. A previous marriage to Sheila Hall ended in divorce.
Mr. McConnell was a jack of all trades, who enjoyed tinkering and going to local diners.
He was a member of Dairy Farmers of America, Philadelphia American Legion and various farm organizations.
Besides his wife, Sandra he is survived by twelve children, Ronald McConnell of Theresa, Michael McConnell and his wife, Vicky of Clayton, Bonnie White of Theresa, Bill McConnell and his wife, Kim of Dexter, Steven McConnell and his wife, Elaine of LaFargeville, Sandra Haggerty and her husband, Stuart, Mark McConnell and his wife Barbara and Scott McConnell, all of Theresa, Rhonda Redder and her husband, Mark of Evans Mills, Kristina Sampson and her husband, Scott of Philadelphia, Harley (Jake) McConnell and his wife, Melissa of Parish and Amber Verne and her husband, Joshua of Theresa; twenty seven grandchildren; twenty eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a sister and her husband, Barbara and Leon Davis of Alexandria Bay.
Four brothers, Archie, Roger, Maurice and an infant and a sister, Mary Taney died before him.
The family will receive guests at the family home Sunday August 23 from 3 to 5 pm with a memorial service at 3 pm with Assistant Pastor Paul Watson of Grace Community Church, Theresa officiating.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc., Theresa.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com. Click on the Tribute Wall.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.