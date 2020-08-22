Harley J. McConnell, 84, of Theresa

Mr. McConnell worked with his father at North Counties in Philadelphia before entering the US Air Force in 1955. He served in England before his discharge in November 1958. Upon his return to Theresa he became employed with Jacob Quencer Lumber & Coal, Redwood until the early 1960′s when he purchased the family farm on Countryman Road, Theresa. During this time, he also worked for Hoover Lumber in Theresa. Mr. McConnell moved to County Route 136 in the mid 1970′s where he worked his dairy farm, which is still in operation today. He retired from farming in 2019.