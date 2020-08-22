Hundreds rally in Watertown to Back the Blue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Back the Blue Parade was held in Watertown Saturday morning and brought out a huge crowd to support local law enforcement.
Preparations began for the Back the Blue Parade at the Fairgrounds on Coffeen Street.
Cars started to line up with various flags, Back the Blue signs, and commemorative shirts showing their support for local law enforcement.
Lisa Wilson and Jenny Watkins, who organized the day's events, say they wanted to give gratitude where they felt it was needed
“We know how difficult their jobs are and we know the sacrifices that they make. So we are hoping that they see that there is still a lot of people out there that love and care and support for them,” said Wilson.
Paraders left the fairgrounds and made their way through Public Square where they were met by supporters waving and cheering for the cause.
Then, they continued their way onto State Street towards their rally destination.
After they paraded through the city, they ended at Thompson Park where a Back the Blue rally occured.
Members of the community came forward and spoke about how local law enforcement has impacted their lives.
Members of Elise Stefanik's campaign team helped to organize a platform at the rally for speakers to come forward.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith and New York State Assemblymen Mark Walczyk came out to show their support. Both men were amazed at how the local community came together to back the blue.
“I think that this turnout just shows how the North Country supports local police. Supports our police officers and sticks together,” said Smith.
“It’s awesome to have an organic event like this where so many law enforcement members, community members, retirees show up and show our support for the people who keep us safe everyday,” said Walczyk.
More than 200 people came out to show their support for their heroes in the North Country.
