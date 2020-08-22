One Watertown Church offers a helping hand

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Watertown Church is extending a helping hand during these difficult times.
The Tabernaculo de Adoracion community set up in Watertown’s Public Square Saturday morning to offer their support.
Church members lined the streets with signs reminding people that Jesus loves, heals, and saves.
They were also handing out backpacks, school supplies, and groceries to those stopping by.
Those items were given away through donations by members of the church.
Organizers say they just want the community to know they are here to help.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.