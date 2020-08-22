Penny J. Pledger, 62, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Penny J. Pledger, 62, County Route 3, passed away peacefully early Friday morning at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Penny was born September 22, 1957 in Alexandria Bay, daughter of the late Leon and S. Jean Ely Paige. She was educated at Alexandria Central School. Penny married Darrell Pledger on May 11, 1974 at the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church. Mr. Pledger passed away on June 10, 1993.
Penny volunteered at many events hosted by the Alexandria Bay Fire Department. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, making memory bears and being with family.
She is survived by her companion of 24 years, Steven Charles, two daughters, Miranda (Mark) Welch, Evans Mills, NY and Brooke (Simo) Lazizi, Philadelphia, PA, two sisters, Pamela (Terry) Robb, Pennellville, NY, Robin (Mike) Shannon, Redwood, NY and a brother Timothy (Tammy) Paige, Rochester, NY. She is also survived by two granddaughters, A’Darra and Addison, a great grandson, Ryker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 28th at 1pm, at Barnes Settlement Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff McIlrath of the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, officiating.
A celebration of life reception will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
