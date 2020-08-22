Redwood home recieved extensive damage, family displaced after Friday fire

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Redwood home received extensive damage following a fire Friday evening.
Responders were called to a structure fire on Stine Road shortly after 7 PM Friday.
Redwood Fire Chief Tom Hunter tells 7 News a disabled resident had to be helped out of the home by her husband while firefighters were en route.
She was taken to a hospital out of precaution.
Hunter says the damage by the fire was extensive, but responders were able to contain the flames quickly.
Hunter says the cause is believed to be electrical malfunction.
Seven departments responded to the scene and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
