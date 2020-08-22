Save the Children rally in Watertown, participants show support for abuse victims

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After the Back the Blue rally in Watertown wrapped up Saturday, another event started at Thompson Park, giving awareness against child abuse and assault in the area.
Organizers say their message of #SaveTheChildren shows support for kids who have been trafficked and for abuse victims who may not feel comfortable speaking out on what they went through.
People gathered to collaborate on the mission and then headed to Public Square where they held signs to showcase their message to the community.
Volunteers and advocates want the community to have more conversations on what they don’t know is going on in their own backyard.
“I feel like this is something we can all come together on no matter what. It’s very important and it’s something that our community needs because it does happen in our home,” said protest participant Keri Chouinard.
“Stand up and raise awareness and stop the silence. It is not okay, pedophilia is not okay,” said protest organizer Tina Monica.
The Safe Harbour Porgram of Jefferson County is a resource for anyone under the age of 24 who may have been the subject of sexual exploitation.
You can contact program representatives at the Victims Assistance Center’s Child Advocacy Center of NNY.
Resource contact information can be found below:
- Kiley Hilyer, Safe Harbour Coordinator - kileyh@vacjc.com
- Amy Quonce, Child Advocacy Center Program Director - amyq@vacjc.com
You can also contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center’s 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.